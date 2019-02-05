Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category as wind speed slows

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The overall air quality of Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday due to slight slowdown in wind speed, authorities said.According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 382, which falls in the 'very poor' category.An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 'severe'.The CPCB said 12 areas in the national capital recorded 'severe' air quality while 20 areas had 'very poor' air quality. Only one area -- Lodhi Road - recorded 'poor' air quality.The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 223 and the PM10 level was 371, it said.In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad recorded 'severe' air quality while Greater Noida and Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality. Gurgaon recorded 'poor' air quality, the CPCB data showed.Authorities said the slowdown in wind speed worsened the air quality, adding the AQI is predicted to improve slowly as it will be 'very poor' tomorrow and then touch 'poor' category a day later.According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), wind direction is shifting from westerly to southerly resulting in relatively less moisture in the air."It may lead to betterment of air quality. The AQI is predicted to improve slowly. Will remain 'very poor' tomorrow but then will touch 'poor' level from Wednesday or Thursday," it said. PTI AG NSD