Delhi air quality to improve in coming days: EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Environment Pollution Control Authority Chairperson Bhure Lal on Wednesday said the air quality of the national capital would improve in the coming days.After 'severe' pollution was observed for the past four days in Delhi, the air quality in the national capital slightly improved Wednesday, but was still in the 'very poor' category as weather conditions marginally favoured dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.Lal said the air quality would improve in the coming days with improvement in meterological conditions. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) at the 'very poor' level of 378, while the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) showed an AQI of 364, which too falls in the 'very poor' category. PTI UZM AQSAQS