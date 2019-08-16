Delhi airport introduces 'express security check-in' facility at T2 for passengers with handbags

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI)The Delhi airport on Friday introduced 'express security check-in' facility at Terminal 2, which will enable domestic passengers with only handbags to head straight to the express lane without getting into the check-in area. "This facility will significantly reduce the load on the main security check-in area by diverting passengers carrying only hand baggage towards express lane. It will ensure fast and seamless flow of the domestic passengers travelling without any check-in baggage," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement. The domestic passengers, after printing their boarding pass from the newly installed 'self-service kiosks' at the terminal or getting their web check-in done, can now enter the express security check lane without getting into the check-in area and head straight towards the boarding area. The Delhi airport has introduced the facility in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Terminal 2 handles about 45,000 domestic passengers daily of which, more than 13,000 passengers (30 per cent) travel without any check-in baggage. "Passengers, particularly frequent flyers such as government officials, business, and corporate travellers will immensely benefit from the express check-in facility, as this will save their precious time before boarding the aircraft," the GMR-led DIAL said in its statement. The new process will also benefit the airlines by improving their on-time performance (OTP), it added. PTI DSP DSP SNESNE