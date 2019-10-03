Delhi airport suspends flight operations for 24 minutes due to heavy rainfall

(Eds: Updating with more info) New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Flight operations at the Delhi Airport were suspended for 24 minutes on Thursday evening due to extremely heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in the city, senior airport officials said.Four flights were diverted from the airport during this 24-minute period, they said.Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet warned their passengers on Twitter that due to the bad weather in Delhi, their flights might get affected."Runway operation was suspended between 7.56 pm and 8.20 pm on Thursday due to heavy rains in Delhi. Four flights were diverted during this period," the officials said.States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been battered by a burst of rainfall towards the end of the four-month-long monsoon season, which officially ended on Monday.The heavy rainfall has led to several rivers, including the Ganga, flowing above or near the danger mark at several places. PTI DSP IJT