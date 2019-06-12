Delhi airport's flight operations suspended due to severe dust storm

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Flight operations at the Delhi International Airport were suspended as a severe dust storm hit the city on Wednesday evening, airport officials said."The dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm today. The last flight arrival at the Delhi airport was 6.36 pm. The last departure at the airport was at 6.38 pm," the officials said. Till 7.15 pm, total nine flights were diverted from the airport, they added.A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility. PTI DSP DPB