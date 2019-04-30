Delhi: Amit Shah, Rajnath to address rallies on Wednesday, PM Modi on May 8

New Delhi, April 30 (PTI) The BJP's top leadership will be camped in the city from Wednesday onwards for electioneering activities in favour of the party's Lok Sabha candidates. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega rally here on May 8, party chief Amit Shah and Home Union Minister Rajnath Singh will address separate rallies on Wednesday at DDA Park in Vasant Kunj and Shastri Park respectively, read a Delhi BJP statement. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi on May 8," Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari told reporters here.Shah will address the massive public meeting in support of South Delhi BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and New Delhi BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi. The party's organising committee has inspected arrangements and security for the meetings.Almost the entire top leadership of the BJP and union ministers in the Modi government will be campaigning for party candidates in the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The party won all the seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. This time, it is engaged in a keen triangular contest with the Congress and the AAP which have fielded candidates on all the seats after a failed bid to forge an alliance among themselves. PTI VIT VIT INDIND