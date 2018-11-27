Delhi Assembly adopts resolution seeking verification of names deleted from voters list

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly Tuesday adopted a resolution asking the chief electoral officer (CEO) to conduct a door-to-door survey to verify names of voters deleted from electoral rolls of the national capital. The resolution also asked the government to initiate inquiries into all "deleted voters" who are subsequently found "genuine" and fix the responsibility of the "erring officials" and submit a report before the House within three months. However, Opposition leader Vijender Gupta slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the ruling party is "misleading" the House and people of Delhi. Participating in a discussion on the resolution which was moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and later passed with voice of vote, Environment Minister Imran Hussain said that names of around 10.5 lakh voters have been deleted by the poll body. The resolution directed CEO of Delhi to put the complete list of voters that have been deleted after February, 2015 Delhi Assembly Election on its website. A physical copy and a digital copy of all such deleted voters should be provided to all recognised political parties of Delhi. "The CEO should immediately conduct a door-to-door survey along with representatives from recognised political parties in order to ascertain the veracity of all deleted voters," resolution stated. According to the resolution, there have been instances where person staying at the same address or in the same locality has been deleted from the voters list without any due procedure, "The officers of Chief Electoral Office (CEO), GNCT of Delhi have suo-moto deleted thousands of voters in each Assembly Constituency of Delhi without following the prescribed procedure or due process of law," it also stated. For his part, Gupta alleged that as per the latest figures of the Election Commission for the four years during 2015-18, contrary to the claim of AAP MLAs in the House, as many as 3,05,277 names have been added. He also placed the latest figures for record in the House as per record of the CEO. On the basis of these figures, he informed the House that the number of deletion during the period is 10,68,023 due to various factors such as deaths, transfers, change of residents among others as compared to this as many as 13,73,300 names of voters were added due to births, migration to Delhi and various other normal factors. "This has been made possible by technological advancements through ultra modern software whereby duplicacy is eliminated and additions systematically made," Gupta claimed. PTI BUN VIT BUN CKCK