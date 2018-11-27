Delhi Assembly: BJP MLAs stage walkout from House

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and two BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House Tuesday to register their protest after their requests for discussion on their respective issues were turned down by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. As the House proceedings of second and the concluding day of the special session began, Gupta demanded an adjournment motion for a discussion in the House on "poor condition of education system". Following Gupta's demand, Sharma and Pradhan also made requests for calling attention motion to discuss health and other issues. The session also saw heated arguments between AAP MLAs and the Opposition members. The Speaker asked Gupta to meet him personally before filing such requests. "I had made a request for adjournment motion for a discussion in the House on the poor condition of education system in Delhi, but my request was turned down by the Speaker," Gupta told PTI. As Speaker Goel turned down the requests of BJP legislators saying only listed matters would be discussed in the House, they staged a walkout to register their protest. The House proceedings of the Delhi Assembly, which normally begins at 2 pm, were delayed by around half an hour as quorum was not complete. PTI BUN VIT BUN CKCK