Delhi Assembly petitions committee points out irregularities by SDMC officials in park management

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The petitions committee of the Delhi Assembly in its report has pointed out irregularities on the part of three senior officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) regarding management of a park in the GK I area. It also recommended that the officials be punished for the irregularities. The report will be discussed and voted on Monday, in the ongoing session of the Assembly, chairman of the committee and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said. The report was tabled in the House on Friday. A petition was filed by Rajan Chadha, chairman of residents welfare society of E-Block in Greater Kailash(I), in November 2018. It was alleged that the public private partnership of a park managed by the society was cancelled by the Horticulture Department of the SDMC and handed over to a "ragtag" social organisation. The petitions committee found that due and established procedure was "flouted at every level" to terminate the public-private partnership by the three officials of the SDMC's horticulture department. It recommended that the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government should ensure "appropriate punishment" to the three officials. The committee has also recommended privilege proceedings against the SDMC officials, including a deputy commissioner and an additional commissioner, for "wilfully misleading" the petitions committee for contempt of the House. PTI VIT AQS