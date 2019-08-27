Delhi Assembly petitions committee points out irregularities in park management

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly on Monday adopted a report of the petitions committee in connection with alleged irregularities in management of a park in the GK-I area and directed privilege proceedings against two top officials of the SDMC.The assembly directed Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to impart punishment and submit action taken report to it in one month.The report of the committee, headed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, was on Monday discussed by legislators and voted to initiate proceedings against two top officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).The report was tabled in the House on Friday. PTI BUN KJ