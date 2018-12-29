Delhi Assembly Speaker appeals to people to shun differences, promote oneness

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has said every caste and religion in India contributed to the country's overall development as he appealed to people to shun their differences and promote oneness and equality.Goel said this Friday during the release of a book titled "Jatav Samaj Ka Udgam evam Dalit Andolan" authored by social worker and writer O P Maurya, according to an official statement Saturday.Every cast and religion in the country has contributed in the overall development of the nation, the statement quoted the Speaker as having said at the event."The people from all religion caste and community should respect everyone and strive for development of the country. We must respect the spirit of our Constitution," Goel said. The event was held at the Delhi Assembly where Goel appealed the people to "discard the feelings of caste and creed and promote the feelings of oneness and equality". The statement said that Maurya has mentioned in the book that the caste-based census in the country was first conducted in 1881. "Thereafter, the second caste-based census was conducted in 1931. As per 1931 census, 6,400 castes were reported to have been found in the country. "Of all these, 1208 Scheduled Castes and 1,931 other backward castes were reported to have been found respectively," the statement said. PTI BUN CK