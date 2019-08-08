Delhi Assembly Speaker disqualifies two rebel AAP MLAs under anti-defection law

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified rebel AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law, an official order said. Bajpai and Sehrawat had shared the stage with BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha polls. The decision comes nearly a week after Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan while Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency. PTI BUN PR PR TDSTDS