Delhi Assembly speaker slams BJP, Cong over silver jubilee function boycott

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Saturday slammed the BJP and the Congress for boycotting the silver jubilee celebrations of the house's first sitting, saying they have insulted the people of Delhi.Goel also wondered as to what was the reason behind BJP veteran L K Advani, who was invited to be the chief guest at the function, skipping the event.In his address during the function to mark the 25th anniversary of the Delhi Assembly's first sitting held on December 14, 1993, Goel hit out at city Congress chief Ajay Maken and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for holding press conferences to announce their boycott of the function."The Prime Minister calls Parliament a temple. This (Delhi Assembly) is a shivlinga. Vijender Gupta had stood on the top of a bench in the Delhi Assembly... (and) He is talking about keeping the dignity of the Assembly," Goel said.Gupta had in June 2016 created uproar by perching himself atop a desk of the Delhi assembly protesting "gagging" of opposition voice.Advani also skipped the Saturday event citing personal reasons. The BJP stalwart was the first chairman of the Delhi Metropolitan Council, the body that preceded the Assembly, from 1966 to 1970. The Delhi Assembly had its first sitting on December 14, 1993."We wanted Advaniji to sit on the dais. He accepted the invite and I even have the copy of the acceptance letter. I do not know the reason why he declined later. After four days, he sent the letter saying he is busy and won't be able to come. The cards had been printed and we had to get fresh cards printed," Goel said.He said Maken had not attended many events organised in the Delhi Assembly."By boycotting the Delhi Assembly, you are not insulting any party but Delhi's citizens. They have chosen you. It's a matter of shame," Goel said.Gupta had on Thursday said the BJP MLAs in a meeting decided to boycott the function over "disrespect" to the democratic values and the Constitution.Maken had said that the current speaker should have formed an all-party committee to hold the silver jubilee function.