Delhi assembly's extended Winter Session to be a stormy one

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly's session starting Thursday is expected to be a stormy one, with BJP and AAP legislators planning to attack each other on a wide range of issues, including controversial demand to strip Rajiv Gandhi of Bharat Ratna. The sitting is the second part of the ongoing Winter Session that had begun on December 20. A government official said Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain is likely to table the report of the fifth finance commission in the House. Opposition BJP legislators have planned to raise the issue of a resolution involving a ruling party MLA's demand for stripping former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of Bharat Ratna. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta told reporters that BJP MLAs will strongly protest against deletion of the demand asking the Centre to take back Bharat Ratna from Rajiv Gandhi from the proposal approved by the House in the last meeting. "It is against the sanctity and dignity of the House to tamper with official records. House member MS Sirsa has already submitted notice to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly under Rule-245 and Section 7 (2) (c) to remove the Speaker. The Opposition will demand that the notice be taken up for necessary action," he said. The ruling party has said the demand of its MLA was an amendment to a resolution which was not approved by the House.