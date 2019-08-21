Delhi Assembly's Monsoon Session staring on Thursday likely to be stormy

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly's Monsoon Session staring on Thursday is likely to be a stormy affair with the BJP planning to corner the AAP government over a range of issues, including the pending sanction for prosecution in the JNU sedition case involving Kanhaiya Kumar and others.The opposition party has demanded a full-day discussion on abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and an unanimous House resolution expressing solidarity with the Centre's Kashmir policy.On other hand, Aam Aadmi Party legislators will raise the issue of the demolition of a Ravidas Temple by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Tughlakabad.The session will start on August 22 and conclude on August 26.A senior AAP leader said issues such as expansion of CCTV cameras, power reforms will be raised by party MLAs.Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said the opposition has demanded full-day discussion on abrogating of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370."The opposition wants that the Delhi Legislative Assembly unanimously pass a resolution expressing solidarity with the the Centre's Kashmir policy," he said, adding the Opposition would leave no stone unturned in raising issues of public interest in the House during the Session.The issues to be raised include "non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi", PM Awas Yojna, PM Matratava Yojna, stumbling blocks in Delhi-Meerut and Delhi Alwar RRTS, inability to achieve targets in education, health sectors and others, the BJP leader said."The AAP government is appreciating the removal of provisions of Article 370 thereby speaking for national unity and integration. On the other hand, it has been consistently supporting the "tukde-tukde" (separatist) gang," Gupta claimed."It is regrettable that the government has not accorded approval to the filing of charge sheet in the court against Kanhaiya Kumar and his associates in the JNU sedition case," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD