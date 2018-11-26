Delhi Assembly's special session extended by a day

Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The special session of the Delhi Assembly that began Monday was extended by a day as scheduled business of the House could not be completed. Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla extended the session by a day following consent from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators. The one-day special session, which was scheduled to conclude on Monday itself, has been convened to discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the alleged mass deletion of names in voter list across the city. The session on Monday saw a detailed discussion on chilli powder attack on the chief minister outside his office last week. The House also adopted a resolution seeking amendments in the Constitution to bring the Delhi Police under the control of Delhi government. On Tuesday, legislators are expected to discuss the issue of alleged mass deletion of voters in the Assembly. PTI BUN VITCK