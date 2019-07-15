Delhi Bar Council writes to LG over delays in welfare schemes

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Bar Council of Delhi Monday wrote to the Lieutenant Governor that the lawyers in national capital were suffering because of the Principle Secretary (LJ & LA) insisting on sending all files to the LG's office which is holding up welfare schemes for them."I would very humbly request your honour, on behalf of the advocates, please advice Principle Secretary (LJ & LA) not to create unnecessary hurdles in the implementation of the welfare schemes."The lawyers have been desperately waiting for the welfare schemes, but his opinion is coming as a major impediment, causing great loss," Council's chairman K C Mittal said.The letter said the strength of advocates has increased multi-fold and the fundamental issues regarding social welfare schemes for lawyers was being unduly delayed. PTI UK RKS SA