Delhi-based builder gets one year imprisonment in check bounce case

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Jan 10 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a Delhi-based builder to one year imprisonment in a check bounce case.Shamli Chief Judicial Magistrate Raj Magal SinghPandey on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on the builder.According to the prosecution, a Shamli-based trader had filed case against the builder and alleged that a check issued by him had bounced. PTI CORR DPB

