Delhi BJP alleges AAP is 'politicising the cow', will lodge complaint with EC

(Eds: With more details) New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was trying to incite communal tensions by "politicising the cow" and said it would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.The BJP's reaction came on a tweet by AAP Lok Sabha poll candidate Raghav Chadha in which he wrote "door to door campaigning by BJP" and posted a photo of a cow and a calf standing at the doorstep of a house.The post has been liked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said."We have taken an appointment with the Election Commission of India and will apprise them about how the AAP is politicising the cow, which is a symbol of harmony, and trying to create communal tension," Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly, told reporters. The tweet is a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and the Delhi BJP will lodge a complaint with the poll panel on Wednesday, he said. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said complaints have been filed at the Govindpuri, Pul Prahladpur and Sangam Vihar police stations against the AAP for trying to incite communal tension through Chadha's tweet."We will urge the Election Commission (EC) to invalidate the AAP and urge them to ensure that FIRs are filed on these complaints."His (Chadha) said act has not only hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus but has also intended to create mutual hatred, differences and cause tension between different religions," he said.Gupta also accused the AAP of making phone calls to voters and telling them their names had been deleted from voter lists. This is creating panic among the electorate, he allegedHe said the BJP will urge the EC to initiate action against the Kejriwal-led AAP."We will also complain against the AAP for violation of the model code of conduct by engaging its MLAs in field inspections during installation of CCTV cameras in different colonies and markets," Gupta said.The promise of installing CCTV cameras and wifi in the national capital were poll promises of the AAP and both are unfulfilled, the BJP leader alleged.The BJP's Delhi unit Tuesday filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer in Delhi and sought action against the AAP, which, it alleged, was "indulging in violent acts" and violating the MCC.In its complaint, the BJP accused the AAP of burning the 2014 manifestoes of the saffron party which had photos of its leaders.It alleged that Kejriwal along with other party leaders had burnt the BJP manifestoes on March 13.AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Pankaj Gupta were among those who had led party workers in burning copies of the party's manifesto, the BJP alleged.The manifestos were burnt by the AAP to attack the BJP on the issue of full statehood for Delhi. "The AAP leaders are violating the MCC by either not seeking permission for such events from Election Commission or they have sought permission for election meetings from the EC and misused such permissions to violate the MCC by burning BJP's manifestoes," according to the complaint. PTI SLB SLB ANBANB