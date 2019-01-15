Delhi BJP appoints LSPs, Vistaraks to reach out to beneficiaries of Modi govt's schemes

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi BJP has appointed its experienced leaders as 'Labharthi Sampark Pramukh' and 'Vistarak' to reach out to beneficiaries of the Modi government's schemes and also to bust the AAP's claims of welfare and development here, party chief Manoj Tiwari said. In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, the party aims to contact all beneficiaries of the government's schemes to inform them how they can get benefits of other schemes. "A list of beneficiaries will be prepared by Labharthi Sampark Pramukhs (LSPs) and Vistaraks. Further, party workers will be deployed so that each of them contacts ten beneficiaries," Tiwari said. The workers will also tell people how the ruling AAP is taking credit of schemes and programmes of the BJP government at the Centre, Tiwari said. "They have taken credit for increase in wages of ASHA workers and ANM (auxillary nurse midwife), and also for skill development centres, which actually happened due to the central government's decisions and funds," Tiwari claimed. The BJP plans to reach out to all the estimated 22 crore beneficiaries of the government's schemes such as Ujjwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jan Awas Yojna, Jan Dhan among others. He said there will be one LSP and 'Vistarak' in each of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Further, there will be 70 Vistaraks in each of the Assembly constituencies. A condition for appointment for LSPs and Vistaraks was that they will not contest the Lok Sabha election. PTI VIT BUN AAR