Delhi BJP asks Kejriwal govt to bring out 'white paper' on steps to check air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Accusing the AAP of doing politics on the serious issue of air pollution, the Delhi BJP Friday demanded its government to bring a "white paper" on steps it has taken to address the recurring problem and asked if it would announce a ban on cracker bursting.The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday demanded initiation of contempt action against BJP leaders MLA O P Sharma and party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor for their remarks on the Supreme Court order allowing a two-hour window on use of green crackers.Sharma said Friday the AAP government has "failed" to take measures needed to address the problem of air pollution which was reflected in "low-grade" allegations on him by AAP leaders."The AAP government is indifferent towards steps that need to be taken to make Delhi's air clean. Leaders of the party are levelling low-grade allegations to divert attention from failure of their government," Sharma said at a press conference.Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the rise in air pollution in Delhi during winters is a problem that returns every year but Kejriwal government has "failed" to find a solution to it."Instead of focussing on vehicular pollution and local sources of dust, they blame parali (crop residue) burning and shift blame on neighbouring states. Delhi government should bring out a 'white paper' to tell people what it has done to address to the problem of pollution," he said.Kapoor said BJP respects the courts and never showed contempt to it as was charged by AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi.The AAP is doing politics over pollution, he alleged."If Kejriwal government is so serious over effects of cracker bursting on air quality, would it announce a ban on it," he questioned.Kapoor also questioned the Delhi government if it took any step to make available green crackers before Diwali since Supreme Court in its October 23 order had advocated its use.