Delhi BJP asks Kejriwal to prove his govt built 23 flyovers

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Wednesday challenged the AAP government to prove Arvind Kejriwal's claim his government built 23 flyovers in the city in the past four-and-a-half years, and alleged the chief minister was trying to mislead people."Since 2015, when AAP came to power, Chief Minister Kejriwal has neither sanctioned any new flyover nor started work on them, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said."This fact is based on information received through RTI reply," he said, citing an RTI reply received by party spokesperson Harish Khurana.Inaugurating the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Flyover on Tuesday, Kejriwal had said, "In 15 years, the Sheila Dikshit government built 70 flyovers. In the last four-and-a-half years, our government has built 23 flyovers."Hitting out at Kejriwal, Tiwari said the chief minister has an "old habit" of taking credit of work done by other agencies.Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta challenged Kejriwal to provide a list of 23 flyovers he claimed his government has built.He charged the AAP government has not even laid the foundation stone of even one flyover in four-and-a-half years.The budget speech of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 never mentioned that either the work on a flyover was started or it was completed, Gupta said.The work on RTR flyover and Signature Bridge was initiated before the AAP government came to power in Delhi and even the website of the Public Works Department does not substantiate Kejriwal's claim of building 23 flyovers, he claimed.At RTR flyover inauguration, Kejriwal had accused Tiwari of practising "dirty" politics."We constructed Signature Bridge. An opposition leader (Tiwari) came to its inauguration and threw bottles on the stage and then publicised everywhere that he got the bridge constructed," Kejriwal had said.