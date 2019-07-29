Delhi BJP chief approaches DDA for yoga centres in trans-Yamuna area

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief and northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday said he has sent a proposal to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for opening yoga centres in 11 parks and green belts in the trans-Yamuna area.He said these centres will help in popularising yoga among thousands of people coming to these places for their morning walk and will help them lead a healthy life.Tiwari has sent the proposal to DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor. The parks mentioned are District Park Nand Nagri, Green Belt Hanuman Vatika near Mandoli, Jail Bagh Smriti Park Gaon, Gadhi Mandu Panchwati Park Ghonda, multi gym park Subhash Mohalla, GD Rathi Mills, KL Rathi Mill Park, Loni Road District Park, Shastri Park, Picnic Park, MIG Flats Loni Road, Link Chain Park in Dilshad Garden and the DDA plot near Khajuri Khas police station. He said that there is no scarcity of green belts and parks in the trans-Yamuna area to open yoga centres."This is such a medical system which neither has any adverse effect nor requires any heavy expense. It is needed by the lower and the middle income group people of the trans-Yamuna area," Tiwari said.The BJP MP said if the entire process is completed on time, 11 yoga centres will be opened within the next six months and after that, other places can be selected for more such centres. PTI SLB IJT