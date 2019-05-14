Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asks party workers to prepare for Assembly polls next year

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Hopeful of winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has asked party workers to start preparations for the Assembly polls by exposing the "failures" of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The Delhi BJP president met party workers in North East Delhi parliamentary constituency contested by him and asked them to prepare for the forthcoming state elections in 2020. There is a triangular contest for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi between the BJP, the Congress and AAP with all three expecting victory. Delhi voted on May 12 and counting of votes will be held on May 23. The BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Tiwari won on North East Delhi seat. Tiwari met the BJP workers and leaders of North East Delhi constituency at district party office to appreciate their contribution in his campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.Addressing BJP office bearers and workers in the meeting, Tiwari said "We have to start preparing for the 2020 Assembly elections in Delhi without taking rest."He said that party workers need to contact people in their areas and tell them that it is "necessary" to have a BJP government in Delhi for development and resolving their problems.The elections for Delhi Assembly were held in February 2015. The AAP had recorded a massive mandate winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats trouncing the BJP to a far distant third place with just three seats in its kitty.However, the BJP which registered impressive victories in municipal corporations elections in 2017 and Rajouri Garden Assembly bypolls in the same year, is expecting a come back in 2020.The political activity for the Assembly polls in Delhi is expected to pick up pace after announcement of Lok Sabha elections results and formation of a new government at the Centre. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS