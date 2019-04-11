Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to host Facebook live session to garner support for his party

New Delhi, April 11(PTI) In a unique initiative, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will host a facebook live session on his party's official page to woo social media users to support and join his party.Tiwari will be live on Delhi BJP's Facebook page from 3.30 PM to interact with social media users, many of whom will join the party to strengthen its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, said Delhi BJP's social media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi.The social media team has also planned regular appearances of Tiwari on different online platforms to woo voters, specially youngsters, he said. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS