Delhi BJP demands AAP govt roll-back fixed charges, surcharge

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Delhi BJP Wednesday demanded that the AAP government roll-back fixed charges, power purchase cost adjustment charges, surcharge and pension trust surcharge. Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, demanded the Delhi government to compensate electricity consumers for financial loss on account of payment of these charges. "These charges were levied by discoms in connivance with the Kejriwal government. According to conservative estimates, the consumers have already been made to pay Rs 10,000 crore to discom by way of levying of these charges," Gupta said. He criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Power Minister Satyender Jain and other AAP leaders for "projecting a misleading and false picture with regard to power tariff and fixed charges". He also attacked the Congress for "shedding crocodile tears" on the present loot by discoms and said that the grand old party is equally responsible for the public loot during its 15-year rule.Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Wednesday met Kejriwal, demanding six-month waiver to power consumers in the city who, she said, have been made to pay over Rs 7,400 crore as increased fixed charges and surcharge for pension fund.A party delegation led by Dikshit met the chief minister at his Flagstaff Road residence and raised issues related to power and water supply faced by the people in the national capital. PTI SLB KJ