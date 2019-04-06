Delhi BJP demands high-level probe into death of class 8 student

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Delhi BJP has demanded a high-level investigation into the death of a class 8 student inside a government school in Rohini. The party has also asked the Delhi government to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the boy's family. The 13-year-old boy died allegedly due to a seizure attack in the school on Friday. He was in the washroom when he had the attack. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the death of the boy in the school toilet is not only sad but also shocking. He alleged that there was no doctor or medical facility available in the school, whereas according to Rule 38 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, it is mandatory to appoint medical officer and provide related facilities in government schools in Delhi. "If the required medical facilities were made available to the student in time, his life could well have been saved. He asked why an FIR was not lodged by the administration in the matter," Gupta said. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia are maintaining silence on the incident," he said. PTI SLB SNESNE