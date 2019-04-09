Delhi BJP files complaint against Cong for MCC violation

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi unit of BJP has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, demanding action against the Congress for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia, in the letter to the EC on Tuesday, said he had seen two autorickshaws, plying near the India Gate roundabout, with posters promoting the Congress party, with the slogan, "Congress party se high-five". "It means that the autorickshaws are being used by the party for campaigning. Who gave the approval to the party for using public transport for campaigning?" he said. He urged the Delhi poll body to probe the complaint and take action against the Congress party for the alleged violation. PTI SLB SLB INDIND