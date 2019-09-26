Delhi BJP lodges police complaint against Kejriwal, AAP MLA over NRC issue

(Eds: Adding AAP's reaction) New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Thursday lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, alleging they spread "rumours" that people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha will be evicted if NRC is implemented in the city. The complaint filed by Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi and new entrant to the party Kapil Mishra also claimed that the statements made by Kejriwal and Bhardwaj may pose law and order situation in the city. The development came a day after Kejriwal took a swipe at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari saying he would be the first to be evicted from the city if NRC exercise is implemented in the national capital. Tiwari has been demanding the NRC exercise to identify and evict illegal immigrants living in the city. "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj deliberately tried to spread rumour about NRC through media, which may create confusion in the minds of the people but also gives way to possibility of law and order situation in the city," read the complaint addressed to the New Delhi DCP. Reacting to the complaint, Bhardwaj, chief spokesperson of the AAP, said the BJP has no agenda for Delhi Assembly elections. "They are nervous that AAP govt shows no sign of anti-incumbency. BJP is desperate to create divisive issues. They should compare Delhi with BJP-ruled states in electricity, water supply, education, mohalla clinics, dengue prevention, pollution control," he said, highlighting the AAP government's achievements. He said Tiwari and BJP should clarify their stand on humiliation and violence faces by poor people of UP and Bihar at the hands of ShivSena BJP combine in Maharashtra. Bhardwaj on Wednesday asked Tiwari if he had a proof of living in Delhi since 1971. "Kejriwal and Bhardwaj deliberately stated that people from UP, Bihar and Odisha will be evicted if NRC is implemented in the national capital," the Delhi BJP leaders alleged in the complaint. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is among a host of issues that the ruling AAP and the BJP have been using to take potshots at one another in the run-up to the assembly polls scheduled for early next year. PTI VIT UZM SMN