Delhi BJP MLAs demand CBI probe into 'irregularities' in bus marshal appointment

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, called upon the CBI director on Wednesday and demanded a probe into the alleged "irregularities" in the appointment of marshals in public buses.Gupta claimed that the matter had "wide ramifications", alleging involvement of senior officers and politicians."It would, therefore, be appropriate in the interest of in-depth investigation that the CBI institutes an enquiry into the matter," he said.The transport department had sought a list of 10,000 civil defence volunteers from district magistrates to be deployed as marshals in DTC and cluster buses.Complaints of "irregularities" were received by the government against the Shahdara district magistrate in connection with issuance of Delhi's domicile certificates to scores of candidates from Rajasthan, enabling them to be recruited as civil defence volunteers.A Delhi government functionary said the IAS officer in question was transferred amid a pending enquiry on the orders of the Lieutenant Governor."We do not know why the officer was shifted, because the service matters involving transfers and postings fall within the purview of the office of the Lieutenant Governor," he said.Gupta said the BJP MLAs had also lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for a probe into the matter. PTI VIT RC