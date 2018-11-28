Delhi BJP MLAs to meet Prez, seek his intervention to restore 'democratic' functioning of assembly

New Delhi, Nov 28(PTI) BJP legislators will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and seek his intervention to restore the "democratic" functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition in the House Vijender Gupta said Wednesday.The rules and regulations pertaining to the conduct of the assembly were violated in the special session of the House held from November 26-27, Gupta alleged at a press conference here.The two-day session called by the AAP government had discussed the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the alleged deletion of voters names from electoral rolls."BJP MLAs would seek the president's intervention in restoring the democratic functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly by drawing his attention on wearing of caps with party logo by AAP legislators, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Home Minister Satynder Jain, in the House," Gupta said.Wearing caps with party logo is violation of House rules, he said.The BJP MLAs will also lodge a complaint with the president on how their voice was "suppressed" in the House, said the leader of opposition."BJP MLAs were not allowed to raise issues... On the ground that prior permission of the speaker was not taken," Gupta said. PTI VIT VIT ANBANB