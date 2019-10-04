Delhi BJP president expels former district chief, her ex-mayor wife from party

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Cracking whip against party leaders and workers indulging in acts of indiscipline, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expelled former Mehrauli district president Azad Singh and his wife and Sarita Chaudhary, a former mayor of south Delhi, who were involved in a fight last month, from the party on Friday.In an embarrassment to the saffron party, Singh and Chaudhary were involved in a fight at the Delhi BJP office on September 20, during which the former had allegedly slapped the latter.The incident was considered as a serious matter of indiscipline as it took place right after a meeting at the Delhi BJP office, in which Union minister and the Assembly in-charge of the unit, Prakash Javadekar, was present."Singh and Chaudhary were issued separate letters signed by Delhi BJP's office in-charge Girish Sachdeva, informing them that they were expelled from the party on the directions of its president Manoj Tiwari with immediate effect," a senior party leader said.Following the incident, Singh was removed from the post of Mehrauli district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chaudhary, who headed the party's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign, was also removed from the post.A divorce case is going on between the couple."The party will take stern action against other leaders and workers who were involved in recent incidents of fights and indiscipline, including the president of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and some other women councillors," the party leader said.A probe committee was formed by the Delhi BJP to investigate a scuffle allegedly involving three women councillors, including Mahila Morcha president Poonam Jha, at a party event in Kirari last month.A complaint was made against Jha and her husband, former Kirari MLA Anil Jha, by some local BJP leaders.Similar incidents of scuffle and indiscipline were also reported recently from the Gokalpur and Dwarka areas of the city, where local leaders allegedly fought in the presence of senior leaders at party events. PTI VIT AMPRC