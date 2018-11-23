Delhi BJP protests alleged misbehaviour with Union minister at Sabarimala

New Delhi, Nov 23(PTI) The South Indian cell of Delhi BJP staged a demonstration outside the Kerala House here Friday, protesting alleged misbehaviour with Union minister Pon Radhakrishanan and other devotees by the state police at Sabrimala temple complex. The minister had expressed displeasure during his pilgrimage to Sabarimala earlier this week, over the behaviour of a senior police officer. On Tuesday, the Union minister had engaged in a brief war of words with the police in Nilackal over the restrictions on private vehicles heading to Pamba, the last entry point to the Lord Ayyappa shrine. Though Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra had said Radhakrishnan could travel in his official vehicle, he proceeded to Pamba from Nilackal in a state-run KSRTC bus as a mark of protest against the restrictions that were "causing difficulties" for pilgrims. The BJP men protested outside Kerala House at Jantar Mantar raising slogans against the CPI(M) government in the state. The protesters including Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and convener of the cell K Mutthu Swami, also torched an effigy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during the demonstration, said a party statement. PTI VIT CK