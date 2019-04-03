Delhi BJP seeking public views to chalk out campaign strategy

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) To chalk out a campaign strategy for the coming general election, the Delhi BJP has begun a survey to seek views from people on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition Congress, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital and other local issues.The views and feedback will be used by Delhi BJP's media department to draft speeches and campaign programmes, said a member of its social media team.The department has constituted a team of 36 "experts" to collect information to prepare support documents for the party's media panellists and spokespersons participating in television debates.Under the programme, the party has so far recorded 700 videos of people giving their feedback. These videos are not for public consumption, the party said.Also, the issue of setting up a research desk was discussed in the meeting of the media department held on Wednesday at Delhi BJP's office.The meet, to review the campaign strategy, was attended by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari."We compile the views of spokespersons participating in debates and ask them if they faced difficulties due to issues and allegations made by other panellists. In such cases we prepare ourselves to counter those issues effectively," said head of the unit's media relations, Neelkant Bakshi.The Delhi Congress, meanwhile, has started a campaign to highlight Rahul Gandhi's poll sop NYAY scheme promising minimum income of Rs 72,000 per annum to five crore poor households, while the AAP has intensified its campaign themed on the demand for full-statehood status to Delhi. PTI VIT PLB ABHABH