Delhi BJP seeks action against AAP for 'indulging in violent acts'

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit Tuesday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Office in Delhi and sought action against the Aam Aadmi Party, which it alleged was "indulging in violent acts" and violating the model code of conduct. In its complaint, the BJP accused the AAP of burning the 2014 manifesto of the saffron party which had photos of its leaders.They alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other party leaders had burnt BJP manifesto on March 13. Other party leaders Manish Sisodia, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Pankaj Gupta were among those who led had party workers in burning copies of the party's manifesto, the BJP alleged.The manifestos were burnt by the AAP to attack BJP on the issue of full statehood to Delhi."The AAP leaders are violating MCC by either not seeking permission for such events from Election Commission or they have sought permission for election meetings from EC and misused such permission to violate MCC by burning BJP's manifesto," the letter said.The letter, written by SN Verma, co-convener of the legal department of BJP Delhi Pradesh, said orders should be issued to leaders and workers of AAP to "cease and desist from such violent acts".Five complaints have been made against the BJP and the AAP for organising gatherings to burn manifestos without permission, officials from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi had said on Monday.On March 13, BJP workers led by Union minister Vijay Goel burnt the manifesto of AAP and a symbolic tower of its "failed" promises while accusing the ruling party of "cheating" the people of Delhi.