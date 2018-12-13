Delhi BJP to hold 'Mahila Hunkar Rally' on 'Nirbhaya' case anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi BJP announced Thursday it would hold 'Mahila Hunkar Rally' at the Ramlila Groud in the city on December 16, the sixth anniversary of the 'Nirbhaya' gang rape case. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging that it has failed to provide protection to the women. The North East Delhi MP said that party's women workers will raise their strong collective voice in the rally to be held at the Ramlila Ground on Sunday. "The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has not fulfilled any of the promises made during the elections. The CM had promised that marshals will be deputed on the buses for the security of women, and CCTVs will be installed, but these remained mere promises ..." Tiwari told reporters.The 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped on December 16, 2012 in a moving bus in Delhi, and later died in hospital. The incident triggered outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless. PTI BUN CK