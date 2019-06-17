Delhi BJP urges DU to extend last date of registration to benefit general category poor

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta Monday urged Delhi University to extend the last date of registration for admission under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category by 15 days. Gupta made the demand to ensure poor students belonging to the generally category can also apply for admission under the EWS category, according to a statement. He said that though the central government had issued the notification for 10 per cent reservation in admission for the general category poor on January 19, the Delhi government issued a notification only on June 4. "It is a matter of concern as the registration for admission to Delhi University will close on June 22," the statement quoted Gupta as saying. The BJP leader discussed the matter with DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi who said he would take it up with the dean concerned. PTI GVS SMNSMN