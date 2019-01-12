Delhi BJP will host 'Dahi-Choora' feast for Purvanchalis

New Delhi, Jan (12) Seeking a stronger connect with Purvanchali voters, the Delhi BJP will host a 'Dahi-Choora' feast for the settlers of Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The event is planned to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival along with people from Purvanchal and serving them their popular dish 'Dahi-Choora', which is a mixing of curd and pounded rice, said Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh. BJP leaders estimate that there are about 40 lakh Purvanchali voters in Delhi who can swing the electoral fortunes of any party. "Around 5,000 people have been invited to the event," Singh said. Union ministers from UP and Bihar have also been invited in the programme that will be held at North Avenue on Sunday, he said.Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, the party's Purvanchali face, will preside over the event. BJP MP Udit Raj, who represents the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, has also invited people for Bihari dish 'Litti-Chokha' in a programme at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts on Sunday. PTI VIT PLB AQSAQS