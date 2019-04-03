Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha to explain Modi govt's schemes to park-goers

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Purvanchal Morcha workers of the Delhi unit of the BJP will hold interactions with the city park-goers telling them about Modi government's schemes for their benefit while "exposing" AAP government in Delhi. The teams of Purvanchal Morcha will visit parks across the city, specially in areas dominated by people from Bihar and eastern UP (Purvanchalis) settled in Delhi, and explain to them how Modi government has worked for their welfare in the past five years, president of the Morcha, Manish Singh, said. "The campaign will begin from Thursday with Purvanchal Morcha visiting 15-16 major parks in each of the 14 districts in the national capital to popularise schemes and work of the Modi government," Singh said. The planning for the park visits by Morcha workers was discussed in a meeting on Wednesday, attended by Singh, vice president of the outfit Jagdamba, general secretary Rahul Ranjan, and district presidents. "We will focus on those areas where Purvhanchali population is concentrated in the city," Singh said. Singh claimed the community, comprising 44 per cent of the Delhi voters, is "disillusioned" by the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) which they "wholeheartedly" supported in the 2015 Assembly elections. The Morcha has so far held over 1,200 meetings in different parts of the city having sizeable Purvanchali population. It has set a target to hold 2,000 such meetings by April 20 in the run-up to the general elections, he said. "In most of these meetings, Purvanchalis expressed their disenchantment with (Chief Minister and AAP supremo) Arvind Kejriwal. We will expose how the AAP which formed government in Delhi has failed to meet the aspirations of the people including the Purvanchali community," Singh said. The Morcha has also planned a state-level meet on Sunday to discuss way forward in campaigning for the party, he added. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections begin from April 11 and Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. PTI VIT CK