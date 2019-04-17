Delhi BJP's Sikh leaders term AAP's alliance talks with Cong 'insult' to anti-Sikh riots victims

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP's Sikh leaders condemned the ongoing talks of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls, saying it was an "insult" to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.Before coming to power, the AAP had promised to bring to justice the accused of the massacre, but now they are making efforts to tie up with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls, BJP national secretary R P Singh said."Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is adding insult to injury of the Sikhs by trying to form an alliance with the Congress," Singh said in a press conference.The Congress and AAP are engaged in talks for an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. The uncertainty over the talks prevail as both the sides differ on scope of the tie up and number of seats to be shared by them.The Aam Aadmi Party has "forgotten" that in its Delhi Dialogue prepared after ascertaining the views of the people of Delhi in 2015, it had claimed that senior leaders of the Congress were guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he said.The riots had broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. The next couple of days witnessed widespread rioting and killings of Sikhs in the national capital. PTI VIT DPB