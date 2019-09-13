Delhi: Brother-sister duo catch snatcher in daring chase, rewarded

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A sister-brother duo have been rewarded for exemplary courage and bravery in chasing and apprehending a snatcher who was previously arrested in eights cases, police said on Friday.Chanda Kumari and her brother Prabhat Ranjan have been honoured with cash reward of Rs 2,500 each along with commendation certificates, they said.Two accused, Nitin (24) and Ramjani (20), have been arrested while raids are being conducted to nab the third accused. Nitin was previously arrested in eight cases and is a 'history-sheeter' of Lajpat Nagar police station, police said. According to police, Nitin was chased and apprehended by Kumari and her brother. On Wednesday around 8 am, Kumari who is a teacher was going to her school in Noida on her scooty. When she reached near Okhla barrage, three persons on a bike came from behind and snatched her bag containing cash and mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.As they snatched her bag, she lost balance of her scooty and she fell down. In the meantime, the accused persons fled towards Noida, the officer said.She informed about the incident to her brother from a passerby's phone, Biswal said.With the help of mobile tracker app installed in her phone, the location was tracked as near Khadda Colony in Jaitpur, he said. Soon, the woman along with her brother went to Khadda Colony where the alleged snatchers were seen standing with their bike, the officer said.On seeing Kumari, two snatchers managed to flee. However, one snatcher --- Nitin, was apprehended by the brother and sister, the officer added.The snatched mobile phone and the bike used in the offence have been seized, police said.Thereafter, the woman filed a complaint and handed over the snatcher to the police, they added.A case was registered and the accused was arrested, Biswal said. PTI AMP SLB SOMSOM