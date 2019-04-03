Delhi builder arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore by selling them sold flats

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A 37-year-old builder was arrested for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore by selling already sold flats to them in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said Wednesday. The accused identified as Yogesh Kumar Bhati, a resident of Sultanpur village was arrested on Tuesday, they said. Bhati had sold the same property through sale deed to different persons and received 30 lakhs per flat from the buyers, police said. Fatehpur Beri police station received multiple complaints against Bhati alleging him of selling already sold flats to different persons. On March 8, a complainant, Sanjeet Kumar alleged that Bhati has cheated him of lakhs by re-selling a flat he had already sold to him. According to Sanjeeth, he had booked a flat in Sultanpur village, by agreement to sale dated January 27, 2017 with Bhati, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said. Total value of the flat was Rs 28 lakhs and he paid the entire amount to Bhati in different transactions. He got the sale deed registration in the name of his wife dated August 29, 2018. Possession of the flat was handed over to him and he had put lock on his flat as some renovation work was to be carried out by Bhati, Sanjeet said. But, on Januray 7, 2019, when Sanjeeth went to his flat, he found some persons inside his flat and learnt that they had also purchased the flat from Bhati, he added. When questioned, Bhati agreed to return his money with damages. He handed over him two cheques of Rs 34 lakh and promised to pay remaining balance with damages after few days. He presented the cheque to his bank but cheques bounced with remarks of "Payments stopped", the DCP said. Another complainant, Tanuj Kumar alleged that he purchased the third floor of a property at Sultanpur village from Bhati at Rs 60 lakhs. He paid the amount in different transactions through cheque and cash, he said. Bhati told him that some renovation work had to be carried out. When complainant visited the said property, he noticed that three persons were occupying the three portions of third floor of the said property, the officer said. Details of the bank account used by the accused persons to receive the money are being verified. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP RCJ