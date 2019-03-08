Delhi cabinet approves construction of integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College and Polytechnic at Okhla Industrial Estate at an estimated cost of over Rs 520 crore. "GB Pant Polytechnic has been functioning in an old building since 1961 and GB Pant Engineering College has been functioning in old hostel buildings of the polytechnic with poor infrastructure facilities which is insufficient for any educational institution. "There is a need for new infrastructure capable of catering to current and future requirements of around 3,000 students and 200 teachers plus supporting staff of about 200 people," a government official said. The approval has been granted for providing world-class infrastructure to the college, catering to around 2,880 students. The project cost will be Rs 526.66 crore. "The preliminary estimate, which has been framed by the Public Works Department in consultation with college authorities and officers of the Department of Training and Technical Education, was also considered positively by finance and planning departments for placing the same before the cabinet for approval," the official added. PTI GJS SMN