Delhi cabinet authorises administrative reforms dept to implement doorstep delivery of services

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet Wednesday approved a proposal to authorise the administrative reforms department to take steps for the effective and successful implementation of the AAP government's doorstep delivery of services.The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.The government said in a statement that there was a huge rush of people calling to make appointments for various services after the doorstep delivery helpline was launched on September 10.With the number of calls increasing, the department was asked to increase the number of lines to 11 and call executives to 600. Initially, there was one line, with 30 channels, and 40 call executives.Therefore, keeping all factors in mind and the experience of the implementation of the project so far, it has been decided to authorise the AR ( administrative reforms) department to take all operational decisions as per its requirements with the approval of the competent authority, the statement stated.The Delhi Cabinet also approved the law department's proposal to convert 18 posts of additional district judges and 86 posts of ancillary staff for fast track courts in the city from temporary to permanent.The statement also stated that the annual financial implication to the Delhi government for these permanent posts will be around Rs nine crore. PTI BUN ANBANB