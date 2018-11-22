Delhi Cabinet decides to convene special Assembly session to discuss attack on CM

(Eds: With additional details) New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The AAP government on Thursday decided to convene a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other issues. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that the decision has been taken in view of the "attitude" of the Centre and the Delhi Police over the incident involving the chief minister.The legislators will also discuss the alleged "mass deletion" of names in voters list in the city, Sisodia said.The special session is likely to be stormy as legislators of both the ruling AAP, which enjoys a brute majority, and BJP will seek to corner each other. In the past, the Kejriwal government has used such special sessions to launch pointed attacks at the BJP-led central government. "The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list across the city," Sisodia said.On Tuesday, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. The chief minister's spectacles broke but he was not injured in the attack. The attacker, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, has been arrested. The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had blamed the Delhi Police for the security breach. Sisodia had even alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the BJP. Kejriwal had claimed on Wednesday that his political rivals were conspiring to get him eliminated.The Delhi BJP had termed the incident as a "drama" and demanded a "high-level" probe into it. PTI BUN TDS RT