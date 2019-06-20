Delhi Carries Out More than 1000 IVF Procedures in a Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi: 20th June 2019According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility affects 10 to 14 percent of the Indian population (as of 2018). In urban areas like Delhi, one out of every six couples is reported to be affected with infertility. The advent of assisted reproductive techniques (ART) has resulted in significant adoption of these services and driven a large demand. Delhi is emerging as the prime preferable location for Indian as well as international patients for IVF treatment. Dr Jyoti Bali, Infertility Expert, Medical Director, Babysoon IVF & Fertility Center as well as Secretary of Delhi Chapter, Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, Secretary, Delhi Gynaecology Forum & Women Doctors Wing, Indian Medical Association highlighted the fact that it has been estimated that more than 1000 IVF procedures are performed regularly in Delhi NCR region. According to a new report of Allied Market Research (AMR), the in vitro fertility (IVF) services in India are projected to reach $775.9 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 16.6 percent from 2016 to 2022 opening newer avenues in the field of Assisted Reproduction Technology. Dr. Shitij Bali, Urologist and Male Infertility specialist said that through his clinical practice he has seen IVF cases doubling in the last half a decade. Male factor infertility has been a major contributing factor for couples between 29 to 35 years opting for IVF/ICSI to start their family. Dr. Geetika Gangwani, Healthcare Management Expert, practicing over a decade in the field of womens health, highlighted that field of ART comprises of several stakeholders such as infertility clinics, medical device manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, media & disposable manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, research laboratories and third party reproduction services (sperm & egg donor and surrogacy services). Dr Jyoti Bali further elaborated that, IVF Treatment is a single solution for various infertility conditions. Hence thousands of procedures are performed regularly across INDIA. However, Northern Region has the highest numbers, with 1000 procedures being performed in National Capital every day. However, in Southern and Western region patients are becoming more aware and opting for this procedure for permanent solution of infertility issues. In the Eastern Region, slowly people are coming forward to seek support for infertility. Dr Geetika Gangwani stated that besides Indian, there have been a large number of foreign couples coming to India for IVF. Foreigner Patients majorly from Afghanistan, Iraq, Dubai, Africa prefer India for IVF Treatment because of availability of competent fertility specialists, world class technologies, superior quality equipment, favourable pricing, and a hassle-free 'legal' process making India an ideal destination for foreign couples seeking ART. Hence, India is emerging as a hub for Medical Tourism for IVF Treatment and Surrogacy. The reasons for increased requirement of IVF services by 2019 are medical, environmental and lifestyle related factors. There is an increase in number of PCOS, ovulation disorders, hypo/hyperthyroidism, Endometriosis, hormonal insufficiency in women and erectile dysfunction, altered semen parameters like count, motility & morphology in men. Environmental factors such as overexposure to pollutants and overuse of pesticides are prime reasons for a spike in infertility. Modern day lifestyle is also a contributing factor for both male & female infertility. Exposure to steroids and muscle building supplements, Eating disorders, smoking, tobacco use, Alcohol abuse, Weight disorders, malnutrition and above all stress are leading to conception difficulties, informed Dr Jyoti Bali, Director, BabySoon Fertility & IVF clinic. PWRPWR