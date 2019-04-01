Delhi CEO directs govt officials to ensure compliance of poll code after receiving complaint

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The office of Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has directed principal secretaries and other senior officers of the city government to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct after receiving a complaint that certain public representatives and MLAs were allegedly alluring voters in the "garb of field inspections".According to a letter issued by the CEO office, dated March 26, the complaint was received by the poll body on March 20. In the letter, authorities have directed all principal secretaries, secretaries, head of departments in the Delhi government to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct rules laid down by the Election Commission. "The office of the Chief Electoral Officer is in receipt of a complaint... wherein it is stated that 'certain public representatives/MLAs are alluring voters in the garb of field inspections while installation of CCTV cameras in residential colonies and market places'," the letter stated. It is further alleged in the complaint that in "complete disregard of the MCC (model code of conduct), the MLAs accompanied by government officials and representatives of RWAs and market associations are carrying out inspections for installation of CCTV cameras. The poll body in its communication to Delhi government officials has said, "It appears to be a violation of instructions" enumerated in guidelines of the EC on the code of conduct. "All are requested to comply with the above instructions, in letter and spirit," the letter issued by the CEO office said. The Delhi government is led by the AAP, and the party has 66 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly. PTI KND SLB SNESNE