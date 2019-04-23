Delhi CEO writes to Delhi govt, seeks report about 'increase' in honorarium for imams

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has sought a factual report from the revenue secretary over allegations that the Delhi Waqf Board increased honorarium for imams after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into effect, officials said. "We have asked for a factual report from the Revenue Secretary. There has been a complaint and we have asked whether there has been such a measure undertaken by the Waqf Board during the Model Code of Conduct. A reply is awaited from them," an official said. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijedner Gupta said the Aam Aadmi Party chief had announced increasing the honorarium in January this year in the hope of getting political mileage. The Waqf Board chairman implemented the decision during the operation of Model Code of Conduct, Gupta alleged. PTI SLB SMN