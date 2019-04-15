Delhi CEO writes to EC over web series on PM

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Delhi CEO has written to the Election Commission drawing its attention to a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which went online earlier this month and is being aired without permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), officials said.The move comes days after the EC banned the screening of a biopic on the prime minister during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.Meanwhile, district election officer (East) K Mahesh also wrote to the Delhi CEO asking whether the web series has been approved by the MCMC, a senior official said."The MCMC of the East Delhi constituency had received a complaint on April 11 through a grievance redressal portal," the official said.As per the complaint, the web series was being streamed despite directions from the EC banning such biopics, he said.Sources from the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi said the letter from the East district might be forwarded to the EC in continuation of the letter already sent by them.An official from the Delhi CEO office said, "We wrote a letter to the Election Commission bringing it to their notice that a web series is streaming. Since it is not a Delhi specific matter, we have urged the EC to take cognisance of the matter."Another official said, "The web series has been produced by a private entity and so far, we have not found that the party has any stake in it. Ideally, the producers of the web series, who are based in Mumbai, should have taken permission from the poll body there to stream the series since the model code of conduct is in place."The 10-episode web series Modi: Journey of a Common Man, is currently being streamed on Eros Now platforms. Directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG: Oh My God fame, the series features actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur, who portray Modi at different stages of his life.When contacted, one of the actors of the series said he had no idea about the matter. PTI SLB KND KJ