Delhi chief secretary pays tribute to freedom fighters

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Wednesday paid floral tributes to freedom fighters Amir Chand, Bhai Bal Mukund, Basant Kumar Biswas and Awadh Behari who were executed for hurling a bomb at a procession of then Governor-General of India Lord Hardinge in 2012. According to a government statement, Dev paid floral tributes at the memorial of the martyrs on the Maulana Azad Medical College premises.Several officers of the Delhi government attended the event, organised by the Directorate of Information and Publicity. Amir Chand, Bhai Bal Mukund and Avadh Behari were executed on May 8, 1915, while Basant Kumar Biswas met the same fate a day later for hurling a bomb at a procession of Lord Hardinge in Chandni Chowk on December 23, 1912. Hardinge was injured in the incident. PTI BUN BUN SMNSMN